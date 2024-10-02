Wildlife trust's public plea after Wallaby sightings across Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust has issued a plea to the public after an increase in Wallaby sightings across Nottinghamshire over the summer.

In July, a wallaby was spotted on the loose by members of the public in and around Calverton.

The following month, more sightings were reported by staff and club members at Oakmere Golf Club, near Southwell.

The wallaby spotted at Oakmere Golf Club, Southwell

The distance between these sightings ranges from Bilsthorpe to Bottesford, according to one wildlife expert.

In August, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust received numerous reports of the wallaby spotted in Southwell.

They believe it escaped from a private collection.

They are herbivores and live on average for nine years.

The marsupials are native to Australia and New Guinea, but populations have been introduced in other countries.

One study estimates that fewer than 100 wallabies live in the wild in the UK – largely escaped from private collections and zoos.

Erin McDaid from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust told the BBC that numerous sightings across the county may indicate that there are more of these animals in the wild than previously believed.

She also noted that the distance between the sightings, such as Bilsthorpe to Bottesford (24.5 miles), suggests that it is unlikely the animals escaped from the same location.

In a Facebook post, Attenborough Nature Reserve – www.facebook.com/attenboroughnaturereserve – shared a map of wallaby sightings in Nottinghamshire.

A spokesperson for the reserve said: “Given that wallabies have been spotted as far afield as Blidworth and Bottesford (more than 20 miles or some 12,000 hops apart), it’s looking less and less like an isolated recent escape.

“The more records that are submitted, the better picture can be built up of their likely presence and spread.”

To report sightings, readers can visit https://shorturl.at/eYFlY.

The Nature Reserve spokesperson added: “Have you seen any wallabies nearby?

“Any sightings should be reported using our Nature Counts system which feeds into national species records.”

Following the plea, members of the public shared their thoughts.

In response to the post, many Facebook users commented on sightings of wallabies across the county dating back to the 1970s.