Wildlife trust moves to reassure Bassetlaw residents over fuel extraction plans next to nature reserve

The trust says that plans have been put forward by Hive Aggregates to extract pulverised fuel ash (PFA) from land adjacent to the charity’s Idle Valley Nature Reserve near Retford, its largest site in Nottinghamshire, by outlining its commitment to ensuring that the site’s wildlife and nearby habitats are not threatened by the proposals.

The trust, which has been standing up for wildlife across the county since 1963, is keen to reassure supporters, reserve visitors and local residents that it is fully aware of the proposals and has already provided feedback on the plans as part of the County Council’s pre-application consultation.

Advertisement

Idle Valley Nature Reserve, near Retford

The trust has also engaged in a professional manner with the applicants for over a year, to ensure that the ecological importance of the Idle Valley Nature Reserve and SSSI has been understood by the applicants from the earliest stage.