Concerns were raised about the viability of the café at Idle Valley Nature Reserve, near Retford, after a woman posted on social media claiming she had been told it was “not making enough money”.

Her post, urging people to visit the café, has now been shared more than 300 times, with many stating they would be “sad” to see it close.

The cafe, inside the nature reserve visitor centre, has been a popular stop for visitors exploring the 375-hectare network of lakes, wetland, grassland and scrub at the reserve.

Idle Valley Nature Reserve. Credit: Di Fisher

And the trust has shut down the closure rumours, stating it “remains committed” to “enhancing” the centre, and has plans for improvements in the upcoming months.

Paul Wilkinson, trust chief executive, said: “The Idle Valley Nature Reserve is one of the trust's flagship sites and so, despite the challenges we face as we emerge from Covid and with the current economic backdrop, we remain committed to the centre and enhancing the customer experience.

“We have recently invested in additional staff, restocked the shop and refreshed the menu and have further improvements planned in the months ahead. We have a great team and lots to offer and look forward to welcoming visitors and to making the café and shop a great success.”

The centre is currently open daily, from 10am-3pm and now allows dogs inside the café.