Wife of dead Nottinghamshire sergeant pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ man

The wife of Sergeant Graham Saville – a serving Nottinghamshire Police officer who died after being struck by a train in the line of duty – has paid tribute to her late husband in a touching statement.
By phoebe cox
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read

The wife of Sgt. Graham Saville has paid tribute to her husband, who she described as a “wonderful” man who had a “desire to help others”.

Joanne Saville said her husband’s death had devastated her family but they had taken “great comfort” from the outpouring of love and admiration for him.

The 46-year-old died on Tuesday, August 29, from injuries sustained when he was hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man in Balderton, Newark, on Thursday, August 24, just before 7pm.

Sergeant Graham SavilleSergeant Graham Saville
Sergeant Graham Saville
He was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre following the incident, but died days later surrounded by family.

Paying tribute to her husband, Mrs Saville said: “Graham was a wonderful man. He was laid back, funny, silly and adventurous – he lived life to the full.

“He loved his job and joined the police to do something worthwhile and to make a difference.

“Ultimately his desire to help others has led to him making the ultimate sacrifice. We are devastated.

“The outpouring of love from all those who knew him is testament to the amazing person he was.

“We are so lucky to have loved him.”

A book of condolence has also been launched for those wishing to pay tribute to the sergeant can be found at https://forms.office.com/e/254g3fvaDE

