Whitwell poet to perform at tribute show to legendary rock singer Damo Suzuki

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whitwell poet Richard C Bower has been invited to perform at a prestigious London tribute concert honouring Damo Suzuki—the revolutionary former vocalist of Can.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, Feel Free Energy: A Tribute to Damo Suzuki, will take place at Merton Arts Space in Wimbledon on June 28, celebrating the life and legacy of the late avant-garde legend, who passed away last year and was hailed by NME as ‘one of the greatest rock & roll singers of all time’.

Richard, who was personally named as Suzuki’s favourite poet, will share the stage with an eclectic line-up of musicians and artists paying homage to the iconic frontman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tribute will draw an illustrious crowd, with fashion legend Alexander McQueen, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie and other luminaries from music and art expected to attend.

Whitwell poet Richard C Bower will be performing at the tribute event to legendary rock singer Damo Suzuki. Photo: Submitted

Performers include London-based four-piece alternative rock band, Bo Ningen and a host of artists influenced by Suzuki’s boundary-breaking work with Can – a band that redefined rock music in the 1970s and inspired generations of musicians, from David Bowie to Radiohead.

For Richard, who is poet laureate for Mansfield and Worskop, the invitation is both a personal honour and a landmark moment in his career.

He said: “Damo was a true visionary – an artist who dismantled boundaries between performance, sound, and raw emotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be called his favourite poet was humbling – to perform at his tribute, alongside such legendary figures, is a moment I’ll cherish.

The event will also mark Richard’s first-ever London performance, kicking off a promotional tour for his highly anticipated new collection, Introspective Soliloquies.

Known for his powerful readings, Richard’s appearance promises to be a highlight of the evening.

A UNESCO-accredited poet laureate, he is also a member of the historic Authors’ Club (once frequented by Oscar Wilde).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His work, studied alongside Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, has now found its place in yet another extraordinary setting – a testament to the universal power of his words.

He continued: “This isn’t just a gig, it’s a communion of radicals, artists, and dreamers.

"Damo taught us that art should be fearless and I’ll be carrying that energy with me on stage.”

Tickets for the tribute are available at seetickets.com/event/feel-free-energy-a-tribute-to-damo-suzuki/merton-arts-space-wimbledon-library/3401930