Whitwell Festival bigger than ever as it unveils this year’s stellar line-up

This year, there will be a record number of bands and acts taking to the four stages - which once again will be located in the heart of Whitwell, at the community centre, in Portland Street.

Taking place on Friday, September 9, to Sunday, September 11, a wide range of rock-and-roll will entertain visitors, alongside poetry and open-mic performances, and plenty of local ales and cider to enjoy.

For families and children, there will also be face painting, friendship bracelet making, and craft stalls and workshops.

Whitwell Festival of Music is returning with the biggest line-up ever. Pictured is Toyah Willcox at the event in 2019.

Organisers have decided to continue to have Friday’s entertainment outdoors after last year’s success, but this year will also see the addition of bands on the indoor stage with the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

Across the three days of live music, headlining acts include the Madness tribute band Badness, London-Irish punk rockers Neck, tribute band The Killerz, plus a two-man performance from Rev Dr. Clive Jackson, singer of Doctor and the Medics.

Whitwell Festival of Music is delivered by a committee of seven people that make up the not-for-profit group Whitwell Forward.

Simon Burdett, Whitwell Forward treasurer, said: “Buy a ticket and come to Whitwell – you don't have to travel to see quality music.

“It all started 13 years ago with a few cover bands on the back of a lorry. Now we’re utilising every square foot and seeing the biggest event we’ve ever had.”

The full-line up, featuring around 30 bands, can now be viewed at Whitwell Festival’s website, along with tickets for purchase.