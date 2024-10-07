Whitwell author is back with brand new psychological thriller

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
A Whitwell author is back to grip her audiences again with her third novel, The Childminder.

Mum-of-three Hayley Smith has lived in the Worksop area her whole life and is now based in Whitwell, where she is involved in the community, organising gigs and events, including Whitwell Festival of Music.

She also sets all her novels in Whitwell, to the delight of her readers and local fans.

Two years ago, she landed herself a four-book deal with Bookouture (Hachette UK) and the third book of the four, The Childminder, is out now.

Whitwell author Hayley Smith has published her latest novel, The Childminder. Photo: SubmittedWhitwell author Hayley Smith has published her latest novel, The Childminder. Photo: Submitted
The Childminder centres on a woman who, every Monday evening, looks after her daughter and four other kids from her school.

The go to the park when it's sunny and snuggle on the sofa reading books when it rains.

Tuesday to Friday, the other parents take them and it all seems perfect, a circle of free childcare, of fun and friendship for children.

But all this is shattered when the woman receives an anonymous note that simply says ‘I know all your darkest secrets, none of you are what you seem , how could you have trusted each other with your children?

As the terrfied mother sees her perfect world start to shatter, her blood runs ice-cold and she faces the the dark secret she had hidden for years and can never reveal.

And she realises, all the other parents must have secrets too.

The Childminder has been described as ‘a totally gripping psychological thriller with twists, turns, perfect for fans of Freida McFadden, KL Slater and Lisa Jewell’.

