When you can expect to see the Red Arrows fly over Sherwood Forest today

The Red Arrows are set to fly over Sherwood Forest tonight as they return home from a weekend of displays.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read

The RAF display team are flying back from RAF Shawbury in Shropshire, where they stayed while performing at the nearby RAF Cosford airshow, to their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

Residents can expect to see – and hear – the iconic planes passing over the area between 6.25pm and 6.31pm.

The Red Arrows are set to flyoverSherwood Pines and then Old Rufford Road, making their way to coordinates 53 10 12N 001 01 59W, between Rufford Abbey Country Park and Sherwood Forest Center Parcs, at 6.31pm.

The Red Arrows have a packed schedule for June 2023
They are provisionally scheduled to arrive at RAF Waddington at 6.34pm.

More information can be found at military-airshows.co.uk/press23/redarrowsschedule2023.htm

Timings and routes may change due to weather or other requirements.

