When life was simpler: Bassetlaw's school kids through the years

By Tracy Smith
Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:56 BST
Our archive opens a window into the schoolyards and classrooms where generations of local children grew up.

Whether you remember the questionable school dinners or the names of your classmates, these heart-warming snaps are sure to transport you back to your school days.

Take a moment to see if you can spot a familiar face, or perhaps even yourself, smiling from a time gone by.

Royal Wedding celebrations at Langold Dyscarr Community School.

1. Royal Wedding Celebrations

Royal Wedding celebrations at Langold Dyscarr Community School. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Dancers from the Miss Helen's School of Dance entertain the crowds at the Harworth and Bircotes Gala.

2. Harworth and Bircotes Gala

Dancers from the Miss Helen's School of Dance entertain the crowds at the Harworth and Bircotes Gala. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
Children at Ramsden Primary School made poppies to add to the school memorial to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

3. School Memorial

Children at Ramsden Primary School made poppies to add to the school memorial to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Pupils at Holy Family Primary School have been taught how to sign to help classmate Alice. Alice is pictured with her fellow pupils and teacher Debbie Rush.

4. Helping to Sign

Pupils at Holy Family Primary School have been taught how to sign to help classmate Alice. Alice is pictured with her fellow pupils and teacher Debbie Rush. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Bassetlaw
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice