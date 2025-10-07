When life was simpler: Bassetlaw's school kids through the years

Whether you remember the questionable school dinners or the names of your classmates, these heart-warming snaps are sure to transport you back to your school days.
1. Royal Wedding Celebrations
Royal Wedding celebrations at Langold Dyscarr Community School. Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Harworth and Bircotes Gala
Dancers from the Miss Helen's School of Dance entertain the crowds at the Harworth and Bircotes Gala. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. School Memorial
Children at Ramsden Primary School made poppies to add to the school memorial to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI. Photo: National World
4. Helping to Sign
Pupils at Holy Family Primary School have been taught how to sign to help classmate Alice. Alice is pictured with her fellow pupils and teacher Debbie Rush. Photo: National World