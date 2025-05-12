'Wheelie good time’ – disabled animal charity hosts popular workshop at Sherwood Pines

By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th May 2025, 15:00 BST
A charity that assists disabled animals hosted a busy workshop at Sherwood Pines, with pets ‘rolling in’ alongside their owners.

Based in Lincolnshire, Pumpkin and Friends provides wheelchairs and financial support for rehabilitation and veterinary costs for all disabled animals.

The charity was founded by Tammie and Richard to support animals affected by disabilities, which they believe should not be regarded as a ‘death sentence’.

As passionate animal lovers, they aim to improve the lives of beloved pets and their devoted owners.

‘The Rolling’ workshop was held at Sherwood Pines on Saturday, (May 11), offering a networking opportunity for owners of disabled pets, as many amputee dogs gathered in the park.

Attendees were able to socialise, seek advice, and learn more about the charity, as well how to care for dogs or other animals with disabilities.

A wheelchair training course will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 11am-3pm at the Pumpkin and Friends Training Centre in Lincoln city centre.

Visit pumpkinandfriendscharity.org for more details.

1. Charity ethos

Many pet owners attended the event with their animals.

2. Sherwood Pines

Many pet owners attended the event with their animals. Photo: Pumpkin & Friends Charity

Attendees enjoyed a leisurely stroll through Sherwood Pines as disabled dogs socialised with each other.

3. Socialising

Attendees enjoyed a leisurely stroll through Sherwood Pines as disabled dogs socialised with each other. Photo: Pumpkin & Friends Charity 1199484

The charity hosted a workshop for disabled animals at Sherwood Pines.

4. Workshop

The charity hosted a workshop for disabled animals at Sherwood Pines. Photo: Pumpkin & Friends Charity 1199484

