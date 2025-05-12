Based in Lincolnshire, Pumpkin and Friends provides wheelchairs and financial support for rehabilitation and veterinary costs for all disabled animals.

The charity was founded by Tammie and Richard to support animals affected by disabilities, which they believe should not be regarded as a ‘death sentence’.

As passionate animal lovers, they aim to improve the lives of beloved pets and their devoted owners.

‘The Rolling’ workshop was held at Sherwood Pines on Saturday, (May 11), offering a networking opportunity for owners of disabled pets, as many amputee dogs gathered in the park.

Attendees were able to socialise, seek advice, and learn more about the charity, as well how to care for dogs or other animals with disabilities.

A wheelchair training course will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 11am-3pm at the Pumpkin and Friends Training Centre in Lincoln city centre.

Visit pumpkinandfriendscharity.org for more details.

