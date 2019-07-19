What to expect from the weather today

Here’s the weather forecast for today (Friday, July 19) as we head into the weekend.

Increasingly cloudy and breezy after a dry and bright start, with rain spreading from the west, heavy at times. Becoming brighter in the west during the afternoon, perhaps sunny later, with a chance of heavy showers. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Remaining breezy with variable amounts of cloud and a chance of rain or showers initially but generally improving through the night, with clear spells likely, particularly in the east. Minimum temperature 16 °C.