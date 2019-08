The Met Office has forecast 'scattered showers' across the East Midlands today (August 19).

Many of us are waking up to sunshine, but that could change by 2pm, when scattered showers are due to break out.

Baslow Edge, captured by Instagram User @Ginosnaps

Although it will be warm in the sunshine - highs of 22 °C are expected - showers could turn thundery.

Wind and showers will die out through the evening, to leave some long clear spells during the night.

The minimum temperature could drop to 10 °C.