Stationary giant WH Smith has topped a poll of the worst retailers in the UK for the second year running.

The Which? survey of 100 retailers, rated the chain "very poor" for value for money and in-store experience.

WH Smith voted 'worst retailer' in the UK

It is the ninth year in a row that WH Smith has been ranked in the bottom two of the survey.

However, WH Smith said just 586 customers had commented on its stores in the survey.

A spokeswoman told the BBC: "This survey... is neither statistically relevant nor meaningful relative to our loyal customer base".

"Every week we serve three million customers in our 600 UK High Street stores and have maintained our presence on the high street where many other retailers are closing stores."

According to Which?, the retailer achieved a satisfaction score of just 50 per cent, after consumers criticised its "cramped and messy" stores.

Its customer score ranked it below Homebase on 53 per cent and Sports Direct on 54 per cent.

Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine told Sky News: "Worries about the future of the high street aren't going away anytime soon, but it's clear that there is still demand from shoppers for the experience and services offered by physical stores that can't always be replicated online."