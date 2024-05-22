Wellow Maypole Day is a traditional family friendly event centred around the village's spectacular 17 metres high painted maypole on the village green.

Following the children's procession from St. Swithin's church, the main focus of Maypole Day is always the crowning of the new May Queen.

Evie Hollingworth, this year’s May Queen elect, will be following in the footsteps of her sister Lucy, who was May Queen in 2019.

Ellie will be crowned by the retiring May Queen, Charlotte Baugh, and after this, the children will perform a variety of intricate maypole dances they have learnt in the weeks leading up to the big day.

Providing fun and mischief in among this will be Wellow Jack and his accompanying 'Bogies'.

The Maypole Celebrations have been a feature of Wellow village life for well over a hundred years, and the size of the event and the range of attractions is always a surprise to those new to the event.

Wellow’s maypole is unique because it has 18 sides, rather than a round shape, and the village holds the status as one of only a handful of places that still respects the tradition of maypole dancing.

Aside from the crowning and maypole dancing, highlights will include the skills and thrills of the Extreme Mountain Bike Show, live music provided by local singer songwriter Ollie Hayes, and Morris dancing performed by local Morris side Rattlejag.

For the children look out for traditional Punch and Judy and children's swing boats, and lots of stalls, crafts and games as well to keep everyone amused.

Hot and cold food is available in the ‘foodie area’ on the green throughout the afternoon, including delicious home-made cakes from our renowned cake stall outside the village hall.

The event starts at noon until 5pm and admission is free. You will also have the chance to puchase a programme and some raffle tickets and have a go on the tombola to help fund next year's event.

Parking is available at Wellow Dam and Wellow House School.

1 . Wellow Maypole celebrations The event is centred around the village's spectacular 17 metres high painted maypole. Photo: Wellow Maypole Committee Photo Sales

2 . Wellow Maypole celebrations The Maypole Celebrations have been a feature of Wellow village life for well over a hundred years Photo: Wellow Maypole Committee Photo Sales

3 . Wellow Maypole celebrations The main focus of Maypole Day is always the Crowning of the new May Queen Photo: JOY ALLISON Photo Sales

4 . Wellow Maypole celebrations The main focus of Maypole Day is always the Crowning of the new May Queen Photo: JOY ALLISON Photo Sales