Wellow community seek owner of 'popular' peahen spotted in neighbourhood
The peahen – a female peacock – has been spotted across Wellow in recent months, according to residents.
The bird has been spotted several times across the village, frequently landing on gardens and parks.
Lisa Dean, resident and founder of Beauty’s Legacy – an animal charity locating lost or stolen pets, said she “fears” the bird’s safety and would like to find its owner promptly.
She said: “A stunning peahen landed in my garden.
“She sat on a neighbour’s garage before popping onto our patio and calling loudly at my dogs.
“She then hopped up onto the shed where she sat for some time before soaring off again.
“I asked in our Wellow chat and put a post onto our Wellow Facebook group to see if she has an owner.
“It transpires that over recent weeks she has visited several gardens in the area and almost all of our residents adore her.”
Lisa said one sadly one resident had threatened to “get rid” of the peahen with fireworks, which had “concerned” residents.
She said she contacted the RSPB and was told peacocks are a non indigenous species in the UK and thus, classed as domesticated animals not wild birds.
She added: “If an owner can be located, we can return her or otherwise try and find a rescue to take her in, as she is not protected as wildlife.
“Our fear is someone will hurt her.”
If anyone has information about the peahen, call Lisa on 07866 026343