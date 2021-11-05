The Harley Gallery, on the Welbeck Estate near Worksop, will be seeing the opening of ‘Kindred Spirits’, an exhibition exploring the private and deeply personal connections which can exist between people and works of art as kindred spirits.

Opening on November 20, the exhibition will showcase over 60 artworks, including pieces by Bridget Riley, Sir Muirhead Bone, Maggi Hambling and Rose Wylie.

The works date from 1919 and continue through to works made this year - which have been commissioned especially for this show.

HaYoung Kim, Internal Sequence III, 2010, (c) the artist.

The exhibition brings together works from two important art collections, the Jerwood Collection of modern and contemporary British art, and the Outside In collection of work by

non-traditional and excluded artists.

Artworks from The Jerwood Collection that have been chosen for this exhibition are by artists who were once considered to be outsiders, but are now seen as prominent figures in British art.

Mark Gertler, Head of a Girl, 1910.

These pieces are paired with artworks from the Outside In collection, which shows the connections and commonality between the exhibits.

Outside In are not only showing work from their collection, they have also curated the exhibition.

This award-winning charity works to create a fairer art world where a greater diversity of artists are respected and included in the mainstream art world.

To develop this exhibition, Outside In have worked with four curators to select the works, Pamela Schilderman, Corinne, Mel Varin, and Angela Chudley.

Director of The Harley Gallery, Lisa Gee, said: “We are delighted to be able to show this third exhibition of work from the celebrated Jerwood Collection.

“Outside In’s Artist Curators have curated an interesting and thought-provoking selection from this illustrious collection.

“It offers a fascinating insight into how Outsider Art has made an impact on the story of modern British art, through the eyes of the artists themselves.”

Kindred Spirits is showing at The Harley Gallery from November 20 until February 6 2022.