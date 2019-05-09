Welbeck WI members among Team Smurf who are taking part in 10th charity race for Neurocare

A group of ‘smurfs’, including members of the Welbeck WI, will be celebrating their tenth year taking part in a charity race for Neurocare.

Ten years ago Sarah Bevan, 22, had a life-threatening and life-changing brain haemorrhage.

She said: “I received amazing care, support and treatment at Hallamshire Hospital and Western Park Hospital, which I could not be more grateful for.

“My family and friend’s never left my side throughout, helping with everything from washing, eating, rehabilitation and making me smile while everything I knew was turned upside down.”

Initially Sarah was unable to exercise but was keen to show her support for Neurocare and the amazing work they do to help to improve and save lives by funding life-saving equipment and research, and providing patient and family support services.

So Sarah along with her friends and family formed Team Smurf.

Sarah said: “Each year Team Smurf participate in the annual 5k held by Neurocare to help raise funds.

“This year we hope to dust off the running/walking shoes to participate in our tenth year of the Neurocare 5k/10k to raise as many pennies as possible to celebrate such an invaluable charity and 10 years of health post haemorrhage for me also.

“When I received the all-clear to exercise six years post treatment my boyfriend, Sam, and I ran my first ever half-marathon and raised £334 for Neurocare.

“And we would love to add to that.”

This year Team Smurf has a new addition as Sarah’s six month old daughter will also be taking part.

Sarah said: “She is with us thanks to the life saving and changing treatment I received making it possible and she will participate in Neurocare’s 10th event also marking my 10th year of health post haemorrhage.

“Any pennies, or participation, to help Neurocare continue their invaluable work would be greatly appreciated.”

To support Sarah and Team Smurf visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamsmurf-10.