Welbeck Harley Foundation director to retire after 26 years at the helm

Lisa Gee has announced her retirement after 26 years as director of the Harley Foundation, the charitable trust responsible for arts venues on the Welbeck Estate in Worksop.

Lisa will step down at the end of February and the charity has appointed Bryony Bond as the new director and she will take up her post in March 2025, having previously been director of Yorkshire Contemporary (formerly The Tetley).

Under Lisa’s directorship, the Harley Foundation has become an award-winning visitor attraction and a regional hub for the arts, with a diverse community of artists working from its dedicated studio spaces, a free-entry contemporary art gallery, and a museum attracting national and international visitors.

During her tenure, the Harley Foundation has developed a rigorous education and outreach programme, offering cultural and creative opportunities to local schools, community groups and national charities.

Lisa Gee (left) will retire in February as director of the Harley Foundation with Bryony Bond taking over in March. Photo: Submitted/Jules Lister

Lisa said: “My focus and drive has been to make Welbeck and the Harley’s cultural spaces more accessible to everyone.

"Art is a uniquely human act, and I firmly believe that access to art makes life better for everyone, helping us to make sense of our world. It was important for me to develop a creative hub here in north Nottinghamshire which could stand alongside any national museum or gallery.

"I love seeing so many visitors onsite, enjoying our exhibitions, the wonderful countryside at Welbeck or participating in a creative workshop.”

Daisy Parente, chair of the Harley Foundation, said: “Lisa’s contribution to the Harley Foundation, and to cultural life regionally and nationally, can hardly be overstated.

"Under her directorship the foundation has done extraordinary work in bringing internationally known makers, artists, visitors, charities and schools together at Welbeck.

"Lisa’s creative and ambitious work has grown our audiences and enabled wonderful exhibitions and new endeavours with great passion and success – latterly also overseeing the development of the exhibitions of the Portland Collection in our new gallery.

"She has done this with great professionalism, care and attention to detail.

"Lisa’s is truly a legacy to be proud of, and she will be greatly missed by the trustees, her team and the many artists she’s worked with.

"Lisa leaves big shoes to fill, and we are very fortunate indeed to be able to announce the appointment of Bryony Bond as out new director.

"Bryony and I have a shared vision for the future of the Harley in which we are committed to new exhibition programming, new forms of interpretation, working with the community and bringing art and making to as wide an audience as possible.

"Under Lisa, the first 20 years of Harley have left a remarkable and impressive foundation.

"With Bryony, we hope to build on that with new ambition, new initiatives and new adventures.”

Bryony Bond, said she was looking forward to taking up her new role, adding: “I am thrilled to be joining the Harley Foundation to build on the rich legacy of Lisa's directorship.

"Lisa has shaped an incredibly special place here, and it will be an honour and a privilege to continue her work."