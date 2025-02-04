Welbeck Farm Shop is in the running to be named best in the UK

Worksop’s Welbeck Farm Shop has received double nominations for Large Farm Shop of the Year 2025.

Welbeck Farm Shop has been shortlisted for the UK Large Farm Shop of the Year award at the Farm Shop & Deli Show, which will take place in April.

Additionally, the business has also been nominated for the same award category with the Farm Retail Association, with their ceremony occurring in March.

Staff have thanked their loyal customer base as the shop is the only one in the area to be nominated for UK Large Farm Shop in both awarding bodies.

Staff expressed their excitement about receiving double nominations. Picture: Welbeck Farm Shop.

The Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards, in partnership with The Grocer and supported by Fieldfare, are free to enter and highly regarded in the industry.

These awards play a significant role in promoting and celebrating the UK’s independent and specialist retail market across six categories and seven regions.

The winners will be announced at the Farm Shop & Deli Show on April 7, 2025, at the NEC Birmingham.

The Farm Retail Awards honour the best farm retailers in the UK, showcasing an impressive variety from across the country.

This year's conference is scheduled to take place from March 11 to March 13, 2025, in Birmingham.

Much of the Worksop-based farm shop’s produce comes from the 15,000-acre Welbeck Estate, alongside Nottinghamshire suppliers.

Since opening Welbeck Farm Shop in 2006, the shop has garnered several awards and established a reputation as one of the best farm shops in the region.

Recent achievements include winning the title of UK Large Farm Shop of the Year and Midlands Best Retailer at the Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2024.

Welbeck Farm Shop has a 4.7-star rating on Google, based on over 600 reviews.

It was also awarded Farm Shop Butchery of the Year at the Farm Retail Awards 2024 and was recognised as the Butcher’s Shop of the Year for the Midlands and East of England in 2022.