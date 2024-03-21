Weather forecast for the weekend in the Worksop and Retford area
That’s according to the Met Office, which predicts that the only rain is likely to fall on Saturday when there is a 45 per cent chance of light showers between 11 am and 3 pm.
The rest of Saturday will be cloudy and it will feel cold, with temperatures getting no higher than 8C and dipping to 5C at night.
It promises to be slightly warmer on Friday when temperatures should rise to 11C during the afternoon thanks to sunny intervals, which are forecast to appear at about 9 am and continue, on and off, until 6 pm.
On Sunday, expect a dry and pleasant day with sunny intervals trying their best to burst through the clouds. The Met Office forecasts a temperature high of 10C, dropping to 3C at night, but a moderate breeze could make it feel on the nippy side.