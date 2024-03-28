The weekend is predicted to be predominantly cloudy with showers on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Well, according to the Met Office, we’re in for a predominantly cloudy and cool weekend, interspersed with showers on Good Friday and Easter Monday. Here’s a day-by-day guide:

GOOD FRIDAY – a cloudy morning will give way to heavy showers around lunchtime. Light rain could continue through the afternoon before a dry evening and night. There will be a moderate breeze, and temperatures will get no higher than 11C.

EASTER SATURDAY – a dry and cloudy day with lots of sunny intervals throughout. Although there will be a gentle breeze, it shouldn’t feel any cooler than about 11C or 12C.

EASTER SUNDAY – very similar to Saturday in that it will be dry with sunny intervals popping through the clouds at various times. A gentle breeze will keep temperatures to between 10C and 13C during daylight hours.

EASTER MONDAY – the worst of the four days, weather wise, because the Met Office is forecasting an overcast day with light rain showers likely to hit the area at any time. It will feel cold for the time of year too, with temperatures hovering between 7C and 9C.