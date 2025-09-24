‘Waterloo Road’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ actor, Liam Scholes, has been announced as Worksop’s Got Talent’s 3rd celebrity judge!
Liam, who has also starred in ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’, will be judging alongside ‘Hollyoaks’ legend, James Sutton and winner of ‘The Traitors’ 2025, Leanne Quigley. The final celebrity judge will be announced in due course.
On joining the celebrity judging panel, Liam said: "I attended the show last year and I was blown away by the talent, so I’m excited to now be one of the judges! I’m honoured to be a part of this special show and I can’t wait to see who wins!”
Tickets for Worksop’s biggest Halloween event are close to selling out and you can purchase yours via www.ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent. This year’s talented acts include a martial arts group, a comedian, a magician, a community choir, a Bollywood dance school and lots more varied, incredible talent.
James Clarke, the event’s organiser, said: “Liam, James and Leanne are going to be fantastic judges and I can’t wait for them to watch our best ever line-up of talented finalists. Buy your tickets today and join us for Worksop’s biggest Halloween event!”
The show sees 700 local people come together for an unforgettable night of talent, fundraising and surprises so buying your tickets early is advised. Since 2016, the show has raised £165,000 for Retina UK, won 9 awards and James Corden, Piers Morgan and Boris Johnson are among the high-profile names to appear virtually, so anything is possible at next month’s spectacular event.
To stay up-to-date on the show and to be the first to know who the final celebrity judge is, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and X.