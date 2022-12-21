Hannah and Dave Rowett, owners of The White Lion on Park Street, have gone viral after posting footage of a ‘demon ghost’ crawling across the path in the National Trust’s Clumber Park.

The pair were walking their labradors through the woods at around 6.30am earlier this month when the mum “felt they weren’t alone”. Hannah, aged 52, took out her phone and captured a “scary” figure crawling across the path ahead of her which she followed with a torch. When she looked back at the live photo she quickly told her husband that she had “just seen a ghost”.

Hannah and Dave Rowett captured an image of a 'demon ghost' crawling across the infamous haunted Clumber Park. Photo: Kennedy News & Media

Clumber Park, one of the National Trust's most visited country parks, is notorious for its ghostly and mysterious sightings. It is claimed to be haunted by a female spirit called 'Grey Lady' who has reportedly been seen wearing a long grey cloak.

The clip was originally a 'live' photo, where successive frames are joined to make a short video, but Hannah had it converted so she could share it on Facebook. It has now been viewed more than 436,000 times and shared over 2,800 times.

Hannah, who says she has always "sensed things”, claims she has “no logical explanation” for the experience, as neither she nor her husband smoke or vape.

She said: “Initially I thought it was a dog, but then as I look at it it's more a human-type form.

Hannah and Dave are the owners of the pub and restaurant The White Lion, on Park Street, Worksop. Photo: Kennedy News & Media

“It's quite demonic in the way it's crawling and has long limbs. It never changes its form and if it was smoke it would change.

“I followed it with my torch, watched it back, then turned to Dave and said 'I've just seen a ghost and I've got it on camera'. I didn't feel scared.

“When I sense things I always get my camera out because you don't always see things with the naked eye. That's why I caught it.

“I think it's such an incredible image that I wanted to share it. The kids were blown away by it when we sent it to them.

The 'live' photo, captured by Hannah, shows a 'scary' white silhouette crossing the path in front of her as she follows it with a torch. Photo: Kennedy News & Media

“I've had so many messages about it. It justifies our feelings about it. There aren't many like this out there and we've got no logical explanation."

Dave, also aged 52, described himself as a “paranormal sceptic” before seeing Hannah's footage, but admits it changed his mind and gave him the evidence he needed to believe in ghosts.Dave said: “I've always been really sceptical but literally every hair from my feet to my head stood on end. I asked her to show me again. I loved it.”

Many social media users have taken to the comments on the post to make sense of the figure, with many agreeing it looks like a “ghost” or a “demon”. Some have also claimed to be able to see something standing in front of a tree in the image.

One person wrote: “I've seen something similar to this when I was looking out my window, it was a figure of smoke and it walked straight to my neighbour's house - these things are real.”

The pair frequently walk their labradors in the grounds of Clumber Park, where they pictured a ghostly figure. Photo: Kennedy News & Media

Another said: “I would have turned and run in the opposite direction.”

