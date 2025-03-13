Watch Nottinghamshire firefighters 'surf' the web in viral video

Watch as Nottinghamshire firefighters ‘surf’ the web in viral video.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their page, with a following of more than 26,000, has amassed over 490,000 likes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video features one firefighter ‘surfing’ while five others roll and turn, acting as the waves, and has received over 30,000 likes, and just over 2,000 shares.

It was also reposted by The Banter King on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheRealBanterKing, a page dedicated to UK culture with a million followers, captioned: ‘This is impressive’.