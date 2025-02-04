WATCH: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service address negative comments in LGBTQI+ video

In honour of LGBTQI+ History Month, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has released a new video that responds to negative comments made on social media by members of the public.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video, titled ‘Enough Is Enough’, is an expansion of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's 2020 campaign which highlighted the importance of standing up to hate, especially those targeting the LGBTQI+ community.

The video features members of staff from across the whole organisation, where viewers watch them address a handful of comments that have sadly been posted on the service's social media channels, all of which are negative, discriminatory, and hateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has released this video in a bid to challenge these attitudes whilst hopefully reducing the amount of hate received, not only in Nottinghamshire, but towards all fire and rescue services across the country.

Image shared by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

LGBTQI+ History Month, which is celebrated each February, is an opportunity for the service to reflect on the struggles, achievements, and contributions of the LGBTQI+ community.

Station manager Charlotte Weatherall-Smith, who is also the service's LGBTQI+ 'proud friends' network chair features in the video.

She said: “It is very important for NFRS to address the concerns that have surfaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Negative comments towards the LGBTQI+ community and the work we do towards equality, diversity, and inclusion have been posted online, and we want to be clear that such comments are unacceptable.

“We will continue to ensure all of our staff and communities feel valued, supported, and accepted – everybody should be able to be themselves without facing any kind of discrimination.

“Standing up to the negative comments is crucial in creating a safe and inclusive environment for all – everybody has a part to play in making our communities safer, and it is vital for us to demonstrate that hate has no place in our society.”