WATCH: Drink-drive suspect stopped following half hour pursuit from Mansfield to Bassetlaw

A suspected drink-driver was brought to a halt after leading police on a lengthy pursuit along country roads between Mansfield and Bassetlaw.

The vehicle’s speed varied from the low twenties up to over 80mph – with blue-lighted police following behind.

Roads Policing Unit officers trailed the van for around half an hour in total, as it dipped in and out of the county area.

Police were attending a report of drink-driving when they saw a parked van in Mansfield around 11.30pm on Sunday, November 10.

It drove away as police approached and carried on at low speed towards Derbyshire, despite the officers turning on their blue lights.

The driver put their foot down on the accelerator over the next few minutes however – travelling around tight bends and narrow country lanes.

They were seen to drive through red lights and negotiate bends on the wrong side of the road as the pursuit made its way back into Nottinghamshire.

After going through several villages in Bassetlaw, the van joined the B6034 Ollerton Road towards Worksop, before heading to the Carburton junction.

It was here that the specialist Roads Policing Unit officers, who had been trailing the van all the way – made their move and brought the vehicle to a safe stop.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and for failing to stop.

Suspecting they could be under the influence, the man was also made to complete a roadside breathalyser test, which showed him to be over the alcohol limit.

He was duly additionally arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This arrest was made following a lengthy pursuit on country roads that moved from inside, to outside, to back into Nottinghamshire.

“Our specialist Roads Policing Unit officers were tailing the vehicle every second of the way, and helped ensure it eventually came to a safe stop.

“This was after the motorist ignored the blue lights behind them and instead continued to drive at a poor standard that put others sharing the roads with them at risk.

“Thankfully nobody came to any harm, but that was in large part down to the skills, patience and decision making shown by the officers in pursuit.

“The suspect was also shown to be over the legal alcohol limit when they were pulled over, which will have increased any danger posed to other motorists.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and anyone found to do so should expect to find themselves in trouble.”

PC Pearce Riley, the pursuit commander for the pursuit, said: “If you are thinking of leaving your car at home when you go drinking, don’t think, just do.”