Warning to expect very busy trains to and from London this Sunday due to Forest FA Cup game and London Marathon

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has warned Nottingham Forest fans and all other passengers to expect very busy trains to and from London this Sunday (April 27).

The Reds are in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley that day and EMR expects thousands of fans to be heading to London for the game.

The London Marathon is also taking place the same day and thousands more people from around the country will also be descending on the capital for the event.

The mass increase in passengers is compounded by what Network Rail says is ‘essential engineering works’ which will see the low-level platforms at London St Pancras International Station closed.

As a result, Thameslink services will be diverted to the high-level platforms – which are used by EMR – which will mean EMR services are limited to one train per hour between St Pancras and Nottingham, as we all just one per hour between St Pancras and Sheffield, one per hour between St Pancras and Corby and one per hour on the shuttle service between Kettering and St Pancras.

On their website, EMR said: “EMR Intercity services will be reduced to one train per hour between Nottingham and London.

"Trains are expected to be full and standing, with long queues likely at key stations – you may not be able to board your preferred train.

"Plan for delays – if the FA Cup semi-final goes to extra-time, the number of services back to Nottingham will be very limited and you may not be able to board your preferred train.

“If you’re not going to the football, it’s advised to travel at quieter times.

"To avoid the busiest periods, depart Nottingham after 2pm and leave London before 7pm.

"These windows offer the best chance of a more comfortable journey.

"If you already have a ticket for a journey within the busy window you may use it at no extra cost within the quieter times.

"Customers holding advance purchase tickets can also use them on earlier or later services on Sunday to avoid the football rush.

"Customers should also consider whether using the East Coast Main Line from Grantham may provide an easier journey.

"To help customers use this route, we have added more coaches to our trains from Nottingham to Grantham where possible.”

"If you can, consider travelling on Saturday, April 26 or Monday, April 28 instread, you will be able to use your ticket dated Sunday, April 27 at no extra cost on these days to help ease pressure on Sunday’s services.

“Queuing systems will be in operation at Nottingham and London St Pancras, allow extra time and check the EMR website for the latest updates.”