The world-famous display team are now using the airspace in and around RAF Syerston, near Newark, to practise their routines. As a result, temporary flying restrictions are now in place.

The rolling restrictions, which will remain in place until April 7, ban all aircraft – including drones – from a five-mile radius around the base.

Drone operators found flying their devices in this Temporary Danger Area during published training times could face criminal charges.

Sergeant Vince Saunders, chief drone pilot at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drones can be great fun to fly, but can also pose a significant danger to low-flying aircraft.

“With the world-famous Red Arrows display team now operating in the skies above Nottinghamshire, we are reminding all users to take additional care about where and when they fly.

“The current restrictions in and around RAF Syerston are applied on a rolling basis and it is the responsibility of all drone operators to check when those restrictions are in place.

“A drone operator in Buxton, Derbyshire, was recently convicted of endangering a flight by the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and we are keen to avoid any similar incidents in Nottinghamshire.

