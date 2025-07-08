Warning for shoplifters after one of Worksop’s most persistent offenders is jailed

One of Worksop’s most persistent shoplifters has been jailed following a slew of repeat offences.

After pleading guilty to five counts of shop theft and one count of criminal damage, Geoffrey Loverseed, 47, was handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for one year, in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 12.

But within hours of leaving court, Loverseed headed to the Co-op at Plantation Hill, Worksop, where he stole chilled meat products. He was soon arrested by officers.

While on bail for this offence, Loverseed, of Gateford Road, Worksop, committed another theft at B&M, Worksop, stealing £90 worth of chewing gum.

Geoffrey Loverseed has been jailed for 23 weeks

During his arrest on Wednesday, June 25, Loverseed also assaulted the officer detaining him.

Appearing in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 26, the courts activated his suspended sentence in full, meaning Loverseed has been sent to jail for 23 weeks – 18 weeks from his former sentencing, and a further five weeks for his offences since.

A suspended sentence is a prison sentence that is delayed, where the offender doesn’t go to prison immediately.

Instead, they are given a chance to not reoffend and comply with any conditions set by the court, which Loverseed breached through his repeated actions.

Sergeant Mark Talbot, of the Worksop North neighbourhood policing team, said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. It affects everyone — retailers, staff, and customers alike - as shops are often forced to raise prices to offset losses.

“We know there's growing public concern about the national rise in shoplifting and the perception that offenders are going unpunished. We want to be clear - we take this issue seriously and will take action.

“Our officers are committed to identifying, arresting, and prosecuting offenders to protect our communities and ensure accountability.”