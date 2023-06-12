News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today

Warm sunny spells expected this weekend in Worksop - but weather warning is in place

This is the weather forecast for Worksop this weekend.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read

Today, Friday, June 9, will remain mostly cloudy and cool, with some warm sunny spells developing. Light winds. Maximum temperature 22C.

Cloud will spread back in from the North Sea overnight, with low cloud shrouding the coasts and hills.

Staying dry throughout, with perhaps some clear spells further south and west. Minimum temperature 11C.

Cloudy with warm and sunny spells is the weather forecast for this weekendCloudy with warm and sunny spells is the weather forecast for this weekend
Cloudy with warm and sunny spells is the weather forecast for this weekend
Most Popular

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 10, will have a cloudy start for many, although the cloud will burn back towards coastal districts, where it will remain cloudy and cool throughout.

Dry, with sunny spells elsewhere. Very warm. Maximum temperature 28C.

It will turn more unsettled Sunday and Monday, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, locally heavy and thundery at times.

Read More
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fly-over

However a yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms by the Met Office, as a plume of warm air will raise temperatures and increase the risk of thundery showers.

The warning, covering Wales and a large area of southern and central England, is in place from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday.

The warning highlights potential disruption to travel, the chance of power cuts and the possibility of very localised flooding from the heaviest showers.

Dan Harris, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Although a plume of warm air will bring temperatures up to around 30°C in some parts of England, it brings with it the risk of some impactful thunderstorms.

"The general focus area for Saturday has become better defined over the past 24 hours, which has resulted in sufficient confidence to issue a ‘Very Low Likelihood’ Yellow Thunderstorm Warning.”

Related topics:WorksopMet OfficeNorth SeaEnglandWales