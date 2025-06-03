Volunteers Week: Sherwood Forest MP pays tribute to 'kindness and determination' of volunteers across constituency

As part of Volunteers’ Week 2025, Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has paid tribute to the outstanding contribution of volunteers across her constituency, praising their ‘selfless commitment and inspiring community spirit’.

Since her election, Ms Welsh has visited many local groups and charities powered by volunteers, whose hard work helps keep their communities

connected, resilient and thriving.

From grassroots community centres to flooding emergency response teams, Ms Welsh said volunteers across the constituecy were ‘making a real difference’.

Michelle Welsh MP with volunteers from Hucknall Flight Test Museum. Photo: Submitted

Among the projects Ms Welsh has visited are:

The CORE Centre in Calverton, where dedicated volunteers provide a warm, welcoming space for local residents, offering everything from IT support to job search help and coffee mornings that tackle loneliness.

In Sam’s Name in Ollerton, a mental health support group for men where volunteers offer hope, empathy, and solidarity for those struggling with their mental wellbeing.

Hucknall Carers Group, whose volunteers provide vital support for unpaid carers, creating a lifeline of friendship, advice and rest for those looking after loved ones.

Lowdham FLAG (Flooding Local Action Group), where volunteers give up their time to prepare for and respond to flooding, helping keep residents safe and informed during emergencies.

Hucknall Flight Test Museum, where passionate volunteers are preserving the unique aviation history of Hucknall for future generations and their hard work ensures local stories and achievements aren’t forgotten.

Calverton Miners Welfare Trustees, who protect and manage a vital community asset, keeping the spirit of Calverton’s heritage alive while ensuring the site remains a hub for modern-day events and sports.

Lifespring Church in Ollerton, where volunteers help deliver food parcels, community meals and pastoral care and support some of the most ulnerable members in society.

Ms Welsh said: “Every one of these groups – and many more I haven’t yet had the chance to visit – are run by people who give their time not for recognition, but out of a genuine desire to help others.

“Their kindness, determination and community pride are the backbone of Sherwood Forest.

"This Volunteers Week, I want to say a heartfelt thank you.

"Your efforts do not go unnoticed – and you are truly appreciated.”

Volunteers Week runs from June 1-7 each year and celebrates the contribution of millions of people across the UK who give their time to help others.