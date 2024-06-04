Volunteer event to take place in Retford

By Kate Mason
Published 4th Jun 2024, 14:39 BST
A volunteer event held by Bassetlaw Action Group is set to take place in Retford.

The event will give residents the chance to find out more about volunteering opportunities over coffee and cake.

The Bassetlaw Action Group provide a range of services including a befriending scheme. The team are always looking for new volunteers to join as there are a lot of lonely and vulnerable people that would like a visit.

The Bassetlaw Action Centre has 35 staff members and over 80 volunteers. It offers training resources including IT courses from beginners through to advanced.

The majority of the work carried out is to promote the independence of older and vulnerable people including support for people with long term conditions, people with housing issues, self-help groups and people with transport needs.

The event takes place on Friday June 7 from 10am to 3pm at Bassetlaw Action Centre, Canal Street, Retford.

