Village near Worksop to see a dozen new homes as housing developers secure land
Jones Homes has acquired land to build 12 new homes in Harthill.
The purchase agreement for the land in Harthill has been finalised, and the new development will be known as Hillside Way.
Jones Homes secured planning permission from Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council in April this year to build the 12 houses, on land off Winney Hill.
Jones Homes is to build a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses. Nine four- and five-bedroom detached houses will be for the private market, while three three-bed properties will be affordable homes.
The new development follows closely from the Hillside Green development on adjoining land, which saw 24 new properties by Jones Homes completed in 2021.
David Ruffley, regional director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Now that we have acquired this parcel of land we can forge ahead with our plan to deliver another collection of high-quality homes to Harthill at Hillside Way.”
All the new homes at Hillside Way will have electric vehicle charging points and will benefit from full fibre broadband.
Mr Ruffley added: “Hillside Green is already an attractive development which is wonderfully situated in a delightful semi-rural location. We very much see these 12 new homes at Hillside Way as an addition to offer more homebuyers the opportunity to live in a desirable village setting.
“We pride ourselves on being an environmentally responsible developer and during the build process we will be employing construction and design measures that will minimise the use of raw materials and encourage the use of recycled resources. The plan is to create a vibrant new community that blends in with its rural surroundings.”