Village near Worksop to see a dozen new homes as housing developers secure land

The purchase agreement for the land in Harthill has been finalised, and the new development will be known as Hillside Way.

Jones Homes is to build a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses. Nine four- and five-bedroom detached houses will be for the private market, while three three-bed properties will be affordable homes.

Jones Homes will be building 12 homes on land off Winney Hill in Harthill.

The new development follows closely from the Hillside Green development on adjoining land, which saw 24 new properties by Jones Homes completed in 2021.

David Ruffley, regional director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Now that we have acquired this parcel of land we can forge ahead with our plan to deliver another collection of high-quality homes to Harthill at Hillside Way.”

All the new homes at Hillside Way will have electric vehicle charging points and will benefit from full fibre broadband.

Mr Ruffley added: “Hillside Green is already an attractive development which is wonderfully situated in a delightful semi-rural location. We very much see these 12 new homes at Hillside Way as an addition to offer more homebuyers the opportunity to live in a desirable village setting.