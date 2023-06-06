VIDEO: Stunning drone footage of Worksop village church
Check out this amazing drone footage of the stunning church in Carlton in Lindrick.
By Kate Mason
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
The video shot by Mark Wrobel from Costhorpe gives a unique view of the impressive St John's Church.
St John the Evangelist's Church is a Grade I listed parish church dating from the 7th century, making it one of the earliest religious foundations in Nottinghamshire.
The tower is from the early Norman period.
Mr Wrobel has launched a YouTube channel featuring his impressive drone footage.
To view more of Mr Wrobel’s videos visit www.youtube.com/@ukdroneking/videos