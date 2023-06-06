Drone footage of Carlton in Lindrick church

The video shot by Mark Wrobel from Costhorpe gives a unique view of the impressive St John's Church.

St John the Evangelist's Church is a Grade I listed parish church dating from the 7th century, making it one of the earliest religious foundations in Nottinghamshire.

The tower is from the early Norman period.

Mr Wrobel has launched a YouTube channel featuring his impressive drone footage.