VIDEO: Stunning drone footage of Worksop village church

Check out this amazing drone footage of the stunning church in Carlton in Lindrick.
By Kate Mason
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Drone footage of Carlton in Lindrick church

The video shot by Mark Wrobel from Costhorpe gives a unique view of the impressive St John's Church.

St John the Evangelist's Church is a Grade I listed parish church dating from the 7th century, making it one of the earliest religious foundations in Nottinghamshire.

The tower is from the early Norman period.

Mr Wrobel has launched a YouTube channel featuring his impressive drone footage.

To view more of Mr Wrobel’s videos visit www.youtube.com/@ukdroneking/videos

