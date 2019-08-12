Video shows new £37 million theme park on Derbyshire border taking shape ahead of opening

An exciting new video shows rides and other attractions taking shape at a £37 million theme park on the Derbyshire border.

Gulliver’s Valley is due to open next year beside Rother Valley Country Park in Rotherham, and will eventually boast more than 70 rides and other attractions.

Some of the rides and other attractions taking shape at Gulliver's Valley theme park (pics: Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts)

A new video gives people a sneak peek inside the resort, where some of the facilities appear close to completion.

Viewers can get an idea what it will be like to brave the rapids ride, explore the Wild Western World and step foot inside the Lost Jurassic World, where they will have to be on the look out for ‘living, breathing, free-roaming dinosaurs’.

Phase one of the five-phase development, also including a Toy Land and Smugglers Wharf, is due to open to the public in spring 2020 – and a video tour of the construction site shared via the park’s Facebook page shows how the site is really beginning to take shape.

Other attractions on which work is already well underway include a giant two-storey indoor theme park hub, the ground size of which is equivalent to 22 tennis courts.

But there are still huge patches of land waiting to be built upon at the 250-acre site, where it is claimed it would take more than an hour to walk the whole perimeter.

The theme park will eventually include an indoor water play zone, various themed areas, a stylish hotel and a ‘one-of-a kind’ indoor climbing centre, among other attractions.

The video describes it as ‘biggest and most exciting venture to date’ for Gullivers Theme Park Resorts, which already runs attractions in Matlock Bath, Warrington and Milton Keynes.

