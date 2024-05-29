Victory in court for resident slapped with “confusing” fine in Worksop car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A resident who took a parking firm to court after being slapped with a fine in Worksop is urging others to take a stand after a judge ruled in his favour.

Alex Brozyna, was issued a parking ticket after using a car park on Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, in September of last year.

The car park run by Excel Parking sent Alex a demand for £100, but he said the confusing nature of the request made him question it.

“I had serious questions about the accuracy, validity, and legality of the firm’s claims.

Alex Brozyna stood up to Excel Parking over a court claim for £250 and won.

“I went to court about a parking claim and I'm thrilled to say that I won!

“For anyone going through a similar situation, don't worry - it's not as scary as you might think. This was my first time in court, at 22 years old, and if I can do it, you can too."

The letter fine he received said it was due to: "Failure to purchase the parking tariff for the registration mark of the vehicle and/or within the time allowed."

Alex paid for two hours and only stayed for 50 minutes but unfortunately threw away the ticket.

He said: “Despite this I was determined to fight the claim. I had a lot of help from a Facebook page called Excel Parking & Vehicle Control Services and in particular Lynda Eagan who has helped scores of people like me.

“In correspondence Excel Parking said it had no record of my car in the system and I may have mis-typed the registration number. When I produced a bank statement they claimed I didn’t pay within the five minutes allowed.

“Such inconsistencies raised doubts about the accuracy, validity, and legality of the information from the company. I followed all the procedures and prepared a witness statement for court. By the time a date came round Excel was claiming a total of £250 from me.

The judge ruled the bank statement proved Alex had paid and it was unethical to pursue him for mis-typing his registration or anything else.