A Worksop man has been jailed for non-recent sex offences after two victims found the courage to come forward and speak to officers.

Robert Clifton sexually abused the two girls over an eight-year period.

The first victim contacted another police force in April 2022 to report she had been abused by Clifton on a number of occasions.

The case was transferred to Nottinghamshire and specialist detectives began an investigation.

Clifton was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court

A second victim came forward in July 2022 to say Clifton had also sexually assaulted her.

Clifton, 66, of Cheapside, Worksop, was jailed for a total of 14 years and nine months at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, May 31.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.

Detective Constable Ella Redfern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I'd like to praise the strength and bravery of the two women who came forward and trusted the police to investigate.

“Clifton’s sentencing will never make up for what happened but I hope it gives them some comfort to know that he has been locked up for a significant amount of time.

"I also hope this sentencing reassures people that Nottinghamshire Police takes sexual abuse extremely seriously. We would encourage anyone affected, even if the abuse happened a long time ago, to report it.

“We will believe you and investigate comprehensively and compassionately."

There are a number of different agencies who are able to offer independent help and support to survivors of sexual abuse in Nottinghamshire.