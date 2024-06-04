Victims praised by detectives after Worksop sex offender jailed
Robert Clifton sexually abused the two girls over an eight-year period.
The first victim contacted another police force in April 2022 to report she had been abused by Clifton on a number of occasions.
The case was transferred to Nottinghamshire and specialist detectives began an investigation.
A second victim came forward in July 2022 to say Clifton had also sexually assaulted her.
Clifton, 66, of Cheapside, Worksop, was jailed for a total of 14 years and nine months at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, May 31.
He pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.
Detective Constable Ella Redfern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I'd like to praise the strength and bravery of the two women who came forward and trusted the police to investigate.
“Clifton’s sentencing will never make up for what happened but I hope it gives them some comfort to know that he has been locked up for a significant amount of time.
"I also hope this sentencing reassures people that Nottinghamshire Police takes sexual abuse extremely seriously. We would encourage anyone affected, even if the abuse happened a long time ago, to report it.
“We will believe you and investigate comprehensively and compassionately."
There are a number of different agencies who are able to offer independent help and support to survivors of sexual abuse in Nottinghamshire.
For more information on these services and details on who to contact if you have been a victim of a sexual offence visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/.