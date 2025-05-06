At 3pm on May 8, 1945, Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill announced the surrender of all German forces.
This declaration marked the end of nearly six years of war in Europe, during which 384,000 British soldiers and 70,000 civilians lost their lives.
To commemorate 80 years since this day, various events are happening across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
1. VE Day 80 celebration, Sutton
A major VE Day 80 celebration is planned for Sutton Lawn in Sutton on Thursday, May 8, from 3.15pm. This event will include a flypast by a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane. Photo: RAF
2. VE Day event at Clipstone Headstocks
The event includes guided tours of the iconic buildings, as well as access to the military and mining museum, and gallery. Enjoy food and drink available for purchase, and listen to music from the 1940s. Reenactors will be present, dressed in period attire, showcasing weaponry, vehicles, and equipment. This event will take place on May 8 (10am-4pm) at the Clipstone Headstocks Museum, and there is a cost of £5. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. VE Day exhibition in Mansfield
The Nottinghamshire Mining Museum, located in Mansfield, has launched a VE Day exhibition. This exhibition features a list of the 293 miners from Nottinghamshire who lost their lives during the 60 months of war, from September 2, 1939, to September 2, 1945. The museum will be open this week on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 10am to 2pm. On this VE Day, (May 8), volunteers will observe a minute's silence at noon. The Nottinghamshire Mining Museum is located at East Unit, Mansfield Railway Station, on Station Road. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Afternoon Tea at The Old Library Building, Worksop
Dust off your best 1940s-inspired outfit and step back in time for a charming afternoon of vintage fun, sweet treats, and wartime tunes on Thursday, May 8. Enjoy a classic afternoon tea with tasty sandwiches, scones, and irresistible cakes, all while soaking up the sounds of the era that bring those nostalgic memories to life. Booking is essential — call 01909 470985 to reserve your spot, and don’t forget to mention any dietary requirements when you book. Photo: Aurora Wellbeing Centre
