Valerie’s Tearoom hospitality team celebrates 5-Star hygiene rating
Valerie’s Tearoom at the Aurora Wellbeing Centre operates from the Old Library and Museum building on Memorial Avenue and is filled with 1930’s charm.
It is open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4pm and offers cosy indoor dining or outdoor dining with views over the Canch. The Tearoom menu has everything from light bites to lunch specials so there’s something for everyone.
Tearoom Manager Jenny Hudson commented “Following the inspection, we’re extremely pleased to have been awarded 5-stars again for our food hygiene. Achieving the highest possible standard is incredibly important and I’m so proud of the team at Valeries!”