Valerie’s Tearoom hospitality team celebrates 5-Star hygiene rating

A tearoom in Worksop is celebrating after receiving five stars in a recent food hygiene rating.

Valerie’s Tearoom at the Aurora Wellbeing Centre operates from the Old Library and Museum building on Memorial Avenue and is filled with 1930’s charm.

It is open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4pm and offers cosy indoor dining or outdoor dining with views over the Canch. The Tearoom menu has everything from light bites to lunch specials so there’s something for everyone.

