Users of mobility aids in Worksop benefit from free mobility security marking

Dozens of mobility aid users in Worksop have received specialised crime prevention advice along with complimentary mobility aid marking to help deter theft.

On Wednesday, August 12, the West Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing Team participated in an anti-crime Day of Action in Worksop town centre, providing security marking for mobility aids. So far, they have successfully marked over 43 mobility aids.

PCSO Catherine Nuttall of the Neighbourhood Team was motivated by a personal experience when a family member suddenly lost their independence due to a stroke and needed mobility aids.

Having organised cycle-marking events for several years, PCSO Nuttall sought to provide a similar service for the elderly and physically impaired individuals in the community.

She said: “Mobility aids are essential for those who rely on them. These devices are not just tools; they are lifelines that offer freedom and independence in everyday life.

“Losing them can be both emotionally distressing and financially challenging, as it not only disrupts one's lifestyle but also incurs significant costs to replace them.”

The marking process involves applying a small, tamper-proof sticker to the mobility aid and registering it with the National Secure Asset Database. This allows police nationwide to trace and recover marked items if they are lost or stolen.

The anti-tamper stickers serve as a deterrent and facilitate the police in reuniting owners with their mobility aids by matching a QR code on the item with information from the database.

This is the first initiative of its kind in the county and has already garnered a positive response from the community.

Inspector Rob Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our goal is to ensure that everyone who relies on a mobility aid can continue to do so without fear of theft or loss.

“This initiative goes beyond crime prevention—it’s about fostering independence and providing peace of mind for some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”