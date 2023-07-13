News you can trust since 1895
UPDATED - House prices in Worksop and Basserlaw: The 7 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home

The cost-of-living crisis has forced many people to cut back on their spending.
By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST

And anyone wanting to buy a new home is under particular pressure as the Bank of England continues to hike the base rate, forcing up the price of mortgages.

But for the lucky few who can afford to splash out on a new property, certain areas of Worksop and Bassetlaw could have what they are looking for - from spacious rooms to the latest mod cons.

So which areas have the most expensive house prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how average sale prices vary across the suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales.

The latest figures, covering the calendar year 2022, show Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in the London borough of Westminster had the priciest properties in England and Wales, with homes selling for an astonishing £4.1 million on average. This was nearly double the price of the second most expensive area, Kensington Abingdon in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea, where homes sold for £2.25 million on average.

The latest set of figures also pinpoint the parts of Worksop and Bassetlaw which had the priciest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

These areas of Worksop and Bassetlaw have the most expensive properties

1. House prices

These areas of Worksop and Bassetlaw have the most expensive properties Photo: Adobe

The average house prices in these areas is £330,000

2. Ranskill, Everton and Gringley

The average house prices in these areas is £330,000 Photo: Google

The average house price in these areas is £270,000

3. Tuxford, Markham and Rampton

The average house price in these areas is £270,000 Photo: Google

The average house price in these areas is £255,000

4. Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton

The average house price in these areas is £255,000 Photo: Google

