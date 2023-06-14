News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Unemployment rate in East Midlands is 'promising' as numbers drop

The East Midlands’ unemployment rate has dropped to 3.4 per cent for the period between February and April 2023, new figures by the Office for National Statistics show.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 08:08 BST

This is down from 3.7 per cent in the previous reporting period to March, which had been the highest level in 18 months, while it remains below the UK average of 3.8 per cent.

While the region’s economic inactivity rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 21.5 per cent.

Read More
New play area at Pleasley school thanks to donation from the Radford Foundation
Scott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber chief executiveScott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber chief executive
Scott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber chief executive
Most Popular

Scott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber chief executive, said: “These figures are relatively promising as they suggest the unemployment rate isn’t spiralling upwards after reaching an 18-month peak in the previous set of data.

“Despite the economic challenges being faced by businesses, they continue to display great resilience by pursuing growth opportunities and seeking to recruit, with our own research via the Chamber’s Quarterly Economic Survey showing a net 2 per cent growth in the proportion of East Midlands businesses adding to their headcount in the past three months.

“However, future recruitment prospects are less optimistic, with a net 6 per cent decline for the next three months.

“With intentions to invest in training also down, this suggests businesses need support from Government to invest in their people, whether that be in upskilling their existing workforce or reskilling prospective employees to fill skills gaps.

“We would also like to see Government work with businesses to offer support, and share best practice, on what a flexible and inclusive workplace looks like as this is another vital ingredient in enticing people back to work.”

Related topics:Office for National StatisticsEast MidlandsGovernmentEast Midlands Chamber