Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service, based in Priorswell Road and Oasis Community Centre, in Kilton, have received a funding boost from the Covid-19 Partnership Social Recovery Fund after being approved by Nottinghamshire County Council communities committee.

The fund was launched in June last year with £1million to support charities and projects which offer a lifeline to residents most in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month it was announced the fund has received an additional £500,000 for more county-wide services.

Oasis Community Centre, Kilton. Pictured: Volunteer gardener Mark Evans and Church pastor and centre manager Steve Williams.

BCVS will be receiving £39,318 to continue supporting parts of the voluntary sector that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

Chief executive of BCVS, Andria Birch, said: “My colleagues and I are delighted to hear that Bassetlaw CVS has been awarded funding to support local groups to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“The NCC funding will enable BCVS to provide direct support for local groups through small grants and specialist workers.

Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service at The Old Abbey School, Priorswell Road, Worksop.

"Many groups don’t have capacity to access and manage such funds directly and we know that for small local groups a few hundred pounds can make a huge difference.

"We look forward to being able to support many more small groups as a result.”

Oasis Community Centre is also one of 13 causes in Notts to receive funding from the county council’s community hub food plan fund and will be receiving £10,000.

This funding will go towards Oasis’ educational and therapeutic gardening project food for life programme; the Operation Oasis food hamper project; teaching people how to cook meals using fresh produce; as well as other projects that help to improve the wellbeing of Bassetlaw residents.

Pastor Steve at Oasis Community Church, Centre and Gardens said: "We are delighted to hear that we will receive this grant of £10,000.

“This will enable us to go further and do a number of more things that support several of our existing projects.

“It's a great opportunity to expand this part of our Oasis project and help support more people in the Bassetlaw community."