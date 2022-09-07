Two Worksop armed forces support groups celebrate new milestones

An Armed Forces and veterans breakfast club celebrated its seventh anniversary on September 3, as members bonded over good food in a safe and relaxed environment.

The club meets every Saturday at the Romans Rest Pub, in Celtic Point, from 10am to midday, providing members and their families with mutual support and humour.

A spokesperson said the event was ‘thoroughly enjoyed’, and was made possible thanks to the support from staff at the pub.

MSVG Worksop has celebrated its first anniversary.

Military Veterans and Family Support Group Worksop (MVSG Worksop) has also celebrated its first anniversary.

Set up last year, the group provides support and advice to veterans, including where to get counselling, and aims to attend the funerals of every Bassetlaw resident to show support to their families.

The group meets weekly on a Friday at the Lock Side from 10am to midday.

To find out more about the club, visit Worksop Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club on Facebook.

The breakfast club has been running for seven years and is free to join.