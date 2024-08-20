Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two street robbers who attacked a Worksop man on his doorstep have been put behind bars.

Anna Mikolayczyic and Krzysztof Budzynski followed the man from Worksop town centre to his home in Newcastle Avenue.

As he tried to find his keys, the victim was barged into his front door while Budzynski went through his pockets to take a wallet and mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikolayczyic and Budzynski, both aged 41, then used a bank card which was in the wallet at two local stores in the early hours of June 25, 2023.

Anna Mikolayczyic and Krzysztof Budzynski have been jailed

Mikolayczyic, of HMP Foston Hall, and Budzynski, of HMP Nottingham, both denied robbery and fraud by false representation but were found guilty after a trial last week.

Mikolayczyic was jailed for a total of six-and-a-half years while Budzynski was locked up for four years and four months at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, August 15.

The pair also admitted burglary after breaking into a home in Cresswell Street, Worksop, on September 23, 2023 where they stole personal documents, a laptop computer, clothes and cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim came home to discover his front window was wide open and his home had been ransacked by intruders.

In addition, Mikolayczyic was sentenced for an earlier robbery on November 6, 2021 at Ely Close, Worksop, when a man was dragged to the floor and had a mobile phone and bank cards taken from him.

Detective Constable Chloe Baugh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Mikolayczyic and Budzynski first targeted the victim in Worksop town centre where they demanded cash.

“When he refused, it appears they followed him home and took the opportunity to attack him from behind and steal his belongings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim’s head was banged against the door and it must have been a frightening ordeal to go through on his own doorstep.

“The lingering emotional impact of being robbed in this way is something the force understands.

“It is why we work so hard on cases like this to ensure we find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Both these individuals also broke into a man’s home to steal. Burglary is another offence we treat with the utmost seriousness because of the impact it has on victims.”