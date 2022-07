Manor Farm, in Blyth Road, Oldcotes, is hosting two pop-up artisan stalls this Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors can enjoy free parking as they browse mouth-watering handmade sausage rolls, quiche and pickle from Gastronomy, along with sweet sustainable clothing for children aged newborn to six-years from Littleish Kids.

Bowers Boutique and Mollywood Boutique and Beauty Barn, both situated on the site, will also be open – alongside the cafe and ice-cream parlour.

