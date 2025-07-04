Two opportunities to see the Red Arrows over Nottinghamshire this weekend

The famous Red Arrows display team will be flying over Nottinghamshire twice this weekend as they depart and then return to their Lincolnshire base.

The iconic RAF display team will be performing at the Wales Airshow, making appearances on Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6.

Ahead of the weekend, the jets will be temporarily based at Exeter Airport.

They are due to make the journey from RAF Waddington to Devon late this afternoon (Friday).

The Red Arrows will be flying over part of Nottinghamshire twice this weekend. Photo: Other

Their route to the south west will take them over eastern parts of Nottinghamshire, with those in Newark-on-Trent and surrounding villages afforded the best view of the red jets as they fly over the

On Sunday, the aircraft will return to RAF Waddington – once again taking them over Nottinghamshire.

The team are set to depart RAF Waddington for Exeter Airport at 6.08pm today.

Immediately after departure, the jets will fly over eastern parts of the county such as Newark, Coddington and Fernwood.

Those in villages such as Alverton and Orston are also expected to have a prime view of the aircraft.

The return journey to RAF Waddington on Sunday is likely to follow a similar route, with the approach to RAF Waddington taking the team over eastern parts of Nottinghamshire at around 2.56pm.

Once again, residents in Newark and its surrounding villages are expected to have the best view of the jets as they approach their base.