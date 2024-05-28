Two men arrested after car crashed into barrier and caught fire in Retford
Officers were called to reports the vehicle had collided with a barrier and was on fire in West Carr Road, Retford, around 6.35pm on Wednesday, May 22.
The people inside the car were reported running from the scene towards Retford as emergency services arrived.
Firefighters put out the blaze and police began a search of the area and officers quickly found two suspects matching descriptions and they were both detained.
Officers were also alerted to an earlier incident at a pub in Carolgate, Retford, when a man exposed himself.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and exposure and a second man, also 30, was arrested on suspicion of arson and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
Inspector Gav Berry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers who attended the scene were able to work quickly to gain descriptions of the suspects and great teamwork helped track them down.
“Vehicle fires are extremely dangerous and can lead to potentially devastating consequences for anyone who happens to be in the area at the time.
“Our investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 576 of May 22, 2024, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
You can also report information online anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Or if you need to report a crime call 999 in an emergency or call the police on 101.