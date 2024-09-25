Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Introducing two loving dogs currently at Nottinghamshire’s Jerry Green Dog Rescue who, through no fault of their own, are struggling to find a forever home. Can you help?

Mabel

Mabel was found as a stray and taken in by Jerry Green's dog rescue.

Mabel and Gizmo are currently available to adopt from Mansfield Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

Mabel is loved by the staff, who are surprised that no one has taken this “sweet girl” into their heart and home.

When she arrived, she was a little anxious, but now she feels safe, having made friends and settled in.

Rescue staff believe she would benefit from having her own place.

Mabel could share a home with older children, key stage 4 and above, if she gets along with them during prospective visits at the centre.

Mabel is looking for a forever home.

It's best for Mabel to be the only pet in the house and she requires calm walks.

A secure garden with a six-foot fence is ideal for her, as she loves to play outdoors.

Gizmo

Gizmo is looking for a forever home.

Gizmo is currently looking for a forever home. He ended up at Jerry Green through no fault of his own and is adored by the staff and other dogs there.

He is an older, charming fellow who is content in his own company and enjoys wandering around woodlands when walked.

He can be left alone for up to four hours but requires mental stimulation throughout the day, as he loves playtime and activities.

Gizmo has some medical issues and needs regular medication, but the team at Jerry Green is available to provide more details to potential matches.

Due to his age and health concerns, Gizmo would do best in a home with children over 14 who can handle him with care.

While he enjoys walking with other dogs for socialisation, he would prefer to be the only dog in the household.

A garden with a five-foot fence would be sufficient to keep Gizmo safe.

How to get in touch with the rescue centre

Anyone interested in providing a home for Mabel and Gizmo can contact Jerry Green by emailing [email protected] or calling 01623 792886.