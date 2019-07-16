Two Bassetlaw parks are among the best in the world

Two of Bassetlaw’s parks have again been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as some of the best in the world.

The Canch in Worksop and Kings’ Park in Retford are among a record-breaking 1,970 UK parks and green spaces and 131 in 13 other countries around the world that will receive a prestigious Green Flag Award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

King's Park

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Coun Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for both Kings’ Park and The Canch.

"This is now the 12th successive Green Flag for Kings’ Park, while The Canch has achieved the status for the sixth year running.

“Our parks have fantastic facilities for all ages including splashpools, multi-use games areas, playgrounds, open spaces and beautifully maintained gardens.

“Each year we get lots of compliments for our parks. We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining both parks to such a high standard. It is testament to the hard work of our Parks and Open Spaces team, along with our Grounds Maintenance staff and our civic partners.”

Paul Todd, international Green Flag Award scheme manager, said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 international winners.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

"We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”